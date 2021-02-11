Volkswagen, Microsoft extend collaboration to self-driving car software

Europe’s largest automaker has budgeted about 27 billion euros ($33 billion) of investment in digital operations by 2025 and plans to increase the share of software it develops in-house to 60% from 10%. It first struck a deal with Microsoft in 2018 for an automotive cloud to connect future cars and will dispatch initial test fleets later this year. The software is slated to be used in VW’s production cars starting in 2022.