VW’s battery bet reveals data showing tech could top Tesla

Automakers such as Toyota Motor Corp. and Tesla Inc. and established battery manufacturers including Samsung SDI Co. and China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., as well as startups like Solid Power Inc. and Cuberg Inc. are trying to crack the code on solid-state batteries, but so far no one has built a commercial product and put it in a real car. Some Chinese manufacturers are expecting to start mass production of solid-state batteries within the next couple of years, according to BloombergNEF.