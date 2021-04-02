VW’s US boss takes responsibility for ‘Voltswagen’ prank
- Scott Keogh, Volkswagen Group of America CEO, says early April Fools’ joke wasn’t meant to deceive
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The chief executive of Volkswagen AG’s U.S. subsidiary said Thursday he took personal responsibility for an early April Fools’ Day prank this week in which the company sent out a news release saying it was changing its U.S. name to “Voltswagen."
“Never in our wildest dreams did we imagine it taking hold," said Scott Keogh, CEO of Volkswagen Group of America, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. “If there’s any trust or credibility to be rebuilt from me, I’m going to do it."
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.