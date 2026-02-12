W Health Ventures to take bigger, bolder bets in healthcare: Pankaj Jethwani
The firm on Thursday announced the initial close of Fund II at ₹550 crore, aiming to raise ₹630 crore. The fund is about 87% subscribed, and the firm hopes to announce the final close shortly.
MUMBAI : Early-stage healthcare-focused venture capital firm W Health Ventures is looking for bolder bets with its second fund, building companies from the ground up in areas like oncology, longevity, and chronic pain management, managing partner Pankaj Jethwani told Mint in an interview.