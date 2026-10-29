A green giant’s pollution woes: How Waaree Energies dumped toxic effluents in a Gujarat village

Navsari, Gujarat: Retired army man Satish Patel, 50, laments that water from the rivulet running behind his home is no longer fit for consumption, even for cattle. When he was a child, his family directly used water from the barely 10-foot-wide stream that has no official name but is locally called Chanandevi.
Today, the water has changed colour. “During the monsoon, when fish reach here from upstream, they die,” he says.
Patel blames pollution from the massive solar cell and module manufacturing plant across the stream from his house. Operated by Waaree Energies Ltd, the poster child of India’s clean energy push, the factory has been releasing untreated industrial water right into Chanandevi, Patel alleges.
The stream cuts through Sunthwad village in Chikhli taluka of Navsari, in the agricultural belt of South Gujarat. Just outside the village, it merges into the Vanganiya river, a tributary of the Ambika river.
When Mint visited Patel’s home on a warm Sunday morning earlier this month, a foul smell permeated the air in the mango orchard behind his house. Deeper in the orchard, away from the house and towards the stream, the odour grew stronger. Two concrete pipes, each about two feet wide, were releasing a steady trickle of water into the Chanandevi. A white substance coats the algae where this runoff meets the rivulet.
“It’s a trickle right now, but at night, they dump a lot of water,” Patel says.
Mint could not verify if the discharge increases under the cover of darkness. However, an investigation by this publication found that the Chikhli factory of Waaree Energies was repeatedly pulled up by a government watchdog for violating pollution norms, including for releasing highly acidic wastewater straight into the stream.
The Chikhli factory is Waaree Energies’ only operational integrated solar cell and module factory, as well as one of India’s largest integrated solar module manufacturing units, with 5.4 gigawatts of annual capacity. It started assembling solar panels from imported cells in 2022.
Three years later, the factory started the much more complex job of producing the cells, a process that requires a number of toxic chemicals and generates effluents. Waaree Energies has a second solar cell plant with 10-gigawatt capacity coming up in neighbouring Unn, just about 20 kilometers away.
The Chikhli factory effluent issue has repercussions far beyond the village of Sunthwad or the boardroom of Waaree Energies. It raises questions on how ready the country is to responsibly manage the ongoing policy-driven surge in solar cell manufacturing and, eventually, chip making. Could energy sustainability come at the cost of water pollution?