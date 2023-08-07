Waaree Energies raises ₹1,000 crore in funding led by ValueQuest

Waaree Energies raises ₹1,000 crore in funding led by ValueQuest1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 01:20 PM IST
Within the next two years, Waaree Energies will have 20 GW of module capacity, 11.4 GW Cell and 6GW wafers manufacturing capacity. This expansion plan will consolidate Waaree’s position as the world’s largest solar module manufacturer outside China
New Delhi: Waaree Energies Ltd., a manufacturer of solar panels, has raised ₹1,000 crore in a funding round led by investment firm ValueQuest, known for its strategic focus on sustainable and progressive ventures.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message