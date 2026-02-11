How Waaree protected its solar panel exports from US tariffs while Adani faltered
Amid 50% tariffs, Waaree Energies sold 275 megawatts worth of locally produced modules and 300 megawatts worth of imported modules in the US during the December quarter while exports by Adani New Industries Limited dropped to zero in the same quarter.
Mumbai: Smart supply-chain manoeuvres and assembling in the United States helped India’s top solar panel exporter Waaree Energies maintain its lucrative trade with the country in the face of steep 50% tariffs on India, even as the exports of its main domestic rival Adani New Industries Limited faltered.