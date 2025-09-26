Waaree ramps up US capacity with 1 GW bargain buy, but controversies cast a shadow
US company First Solar has alleged that Waaree’s TOPCon cells, which it claims are made in India, violate two of its patents. The US is also investigating whether Waaree Energies and Waaree Solar Americas Inc evaded anti-dumping duties.
Mumbai: Waaree Energies Ltd’s acquisition of a solar module assembly unit in a fire sale in the US could help it shore up its manufacturing capacity in that country and diversify its technology base even as it faces an investigation for allegedly evading anti-dumping duties, as well as allegations of violating patents.