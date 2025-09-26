Looking beyond assembly

Waaree’s US operations comprise module assembly, the final step in manufacturing solar panels. It is a relatively simple process in which cells are connected and packaged into a durable, weatherproof panel. Complexity increases as one goes further up the solar value chain, with cells, wafers, ingots and polysilicon being increasingly difficult to manufacture. The company is investing further up the value chain, with plans for 10 GW of wafer and ingot capacity by the end of FY28.