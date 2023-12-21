Waaree Energies to invest $1 bn to set up solar facility in Texas
The new facility is expected to create more than 1,500 jobs in the US when it reaches its full capacity.
NEW DELHI : Mumbai-based Waaree Energies will invest up to $1 billion in setting up a solar module manufacturing plant in Texas, US. The facility, to be located in Brookshire, will have an initial capacity to manufacture 3 gigawatts (GW) of solar modules annually by the end of 2024. The company plans to expand the capacity to 5 GW by 2027, it said in a statement.