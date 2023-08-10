Waaree Renewable eyes power generation

Waaree Renewable eyes power generation2 min read 10 Aug 2023, 12:01 AM IST
The solar engineering, procurement and construction subsidiary of the Waaree Group is in talks with potential partners but no progress has been made so far.
New Delhi: Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd is looking to venture into power generation, aligning with India’s drive towards renewable energy, said Hitesh Mehta, executive director and chief financial officer, Waaree Renewable, in an interview.
