Homegrown solar panel maker Waaree Energies Ltd plans to file draft papers with the market regulator next month to raise as much as ₹1,500 crore through a public listing, said two people aware of the development.

“The company, an early mover in the renewable space, is looking to raise around ₹1,300-1,500 crore through the IPO as the company aims to expand its module manufacturing capacity by another 3 gigawatts (GW) riding the drive for local manufacturing, some of it is already underway and it can see full operations by FY22-23," one of the two people said requesting anonymity.

Investment banks Axis Capital and ICICI Securities are advising the company on the proposed IPO, the person said.

A spokesperson for Waaree did not respond to emailed queries.

The proposed share sale will come at a time when the government is pushing for greater local manufacturing of solar panels to reduce the strong dependence on imports and achieve its ambitious renewable energy goal.

Founded by Hitesh Doshi, Waaree, one of the country’s top solar module manufacturers, also has an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) business with presence across 68 countries.

Waaree has a solar PV module manufacturing capacity of 2 gigawatts (GW) at its plants in Surat and Tumb in Gujarat. The company also provides EPC services, project development, rooftop solutions and solar water pumps.

In the domestic utility-scale segment, the company’s client list includes ACME, Larsen & Toubro, Aditya Birla Group, Bharat Petroleum, BHEL, Hero Future Energies, Sterling and Wilson, NTPC and Reliance Industries and international customers like ReneSola, EDF Renewables, ENEL, Aldo Energy and Idemitsu across the US, UK, Japan and Egypt.

Waaree is not the only Indian solar panel maker looking to tap the primary markets. Mint had reported on 9 August that Vikram Solar, a module manufacturer with a capacity of 2.5 GW, is also planning an IPO to raise around ₹1,000-1,500 crore.

India is running the world’s largest clean energy programme to achieve 175GW of renewable capacity.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.