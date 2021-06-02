Wadhawan moves SC against NCLAT order

The NCLAT in its interim order said, “As such we are unable to appreciate the hurry imposed on the Administrator and CoC to consider the Second Settlement Proposal. The Learned Counsel for the Appellant are raising various legal issues as to how the settlement proposal has been styled as a precursor or pre-stage process of application under Section 12A of IBC. Regulation 30A of 7 Company Appeal (AT) (Ins.) No. 370 of 2021 CIRP Regulations requires reasons to be given for application under Section 12A of IBC if filed after issue of Expression of Interest. Here the matter had proceeded to the stage where even Resolution Plan had been approved and was before Adjudicating Authority. There would be no end if such reversals are allowed."