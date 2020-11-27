Wadhawan urges NCLT to reject DHFL bids by 4 cos

Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd’s erstwhile promoter Kapil Wadhawan has approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against the bankrupt mortgage lender’s administrator and the committee of creditors (CoC) over the bids made by the four suitors seeking to take over its assets.

Wadhawan has urged, in the application made on 24 November, that the tribunal should not allow the bids received from the four bidders, Oaktree Capital, Piramal Enterprises, Adani Group, and SC Lowy, terming their offers “absurd".

Adani has made the highest offer among the bidders of ₹31,250 crore for buying DHFL’s entire business.

Wadhawan, who proposed in October to pay more than ₹43,000 crore, has now requested the NCLT that he should be allowed to be a part of the CoC meetings as his plea to the administrator has not worked.

The erstwhile promoter has highlighted the efforts made by the erstwhile promoters of DHFL after the eruption of the NBFC crisis in September 2018, to improve the state of the company.

Wadhawan also highlighted the efforts to ensure repayments to the creditors and the resolution plan offered by him without any haircut for the lenders to whom DHFL owes around ₹88,000 crore. The plea urged the bankruptcy court to direct that the resolution plan of DHFL be submitted to an independent expert appointed by NCLT along with the bids received from the four bidders.

Wadhawan said the independent expert should be directed to submit a report to NCLT, giving the expert’s opinion on the most appropriate plan to be considered in the interest of all the stakeholders and the public at large. “The tribunal should permit the applicant, Wadhawan (without prejudice to his rights and contentions in the pending proceedings) to address and assist the committee of creditors to appreciate and consider the bids being received for DHFL in the proper perspective and to permit the applicant to assist in the corporate insolvency resolution process," said the plea.

Wadhawan appealed that until the hearing and the final disposal of the latest application, the tribunal should direct the administrator to give him access to all the documents and records of DHFL.

He has also urged the NCLT to ask the CoC and the administrator to defer the consideration on bids received from the four bidders until the hearing and the final disposal of the Wadhawan’s latest appeal.

Wadhawan, in a November letter to RBI-appointed administrator Subramaniakumar, had sought a second hearing from the lenders to reconsider the resolution proposal that he had submitted in October.

On 24 November, Mint reported that DHFL’s lenders are likely to seek fresh bids for the bankrupt mortgage lender after the Adani Group’s unsolicited offer last week.

A revised bidding process is expected to realize higher value for banks who currently stand to take significant haircuts on exposures to the lender.

Mint was the first to report on 20 November that the State Bank of India had asked fellow lenders to persuade all four suitors to upgrade their offers as an improvement in the asset quality of DHFL has made it more valuable.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via