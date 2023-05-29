Wadia group holding co makes provisions on investment in Go Air2 min read 29 May 2023, 01:29 PM IST
Bombay Burmah has made a provisioning of ₹1,866 crore on its investments in Go Airlines and other related financial obligations for FY23
Mumbai: Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited (BBTCL), the holding company of the Wadia Group, has made a provisioning of ₹1,866 crore on its investments in Go Airlines and other related financial obligations for FY23.
