Engine troubles stall Go First’s flight path4 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 12:15 AM IST
Airline files for bankruptcy amid ‘ever-increasing’ engine issues
Go First’s failed attempts to raise funds through an IPO and from strategic investors led to its desperate move
New Delhi: The Wadia group on Tuesday referred its budget airline Go First to a bankruptcy court in Delhi, citing “ever-increasing" issues with aircraft engines made by Pratt & Whitney, a move that may mark the group’s exit from the airline business.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×