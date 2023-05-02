Engine troubles stall Go First’s flight path

“The grounding of close to 50% of its A320neo fleet due to the serial failure of Pratt & Whitney’s engines, while it continued to incur 100% of its operational costs, has set Go First back by ₹10,800 crore in lost revenues and additional expenses," the airline said adding it had paid ₹5,657 crore to lessors in the last two years of which approximately ₹1,600 crore was paid towards lease rent for non-operational grounded aircraft “from the funds infused by the promoters and government of India’s Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme".

