Wadias plan to pursue a protracted legal battle against PW3 min read 19 Jun 2023, 12:01 AM IST
While the Wadia Group accepts that the chance of reclaiming Go First may be slim, it has committed to remain steadfast in its legal pursuit to seek damages from PW
The Wadia Group plans to pursue a protracted legal battle against US engine maker Pratt & Whitney (PW) across multiple jurisdictions for its inability to deliver serviceable engines over an extended period, resulting in the suspension of Go First airline, said two people aware of the development.
