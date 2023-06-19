The Wadia Group plans to pursue a protracted legal battle against US engine maker Pratt & Whitney (PW) across multiple jurisdictions for its inability to deliver serviceable engines over an extended period, resulting in the suspension of Go First airline, said two people aware of the development.

While the Wadia Group accepts that the chance of reclaiming Go First may be slim, it has committed to remain steadfast in its legal pursuit to seek damages from PW. “[The] Wadia Group wants to fight Pratt & Whitney as it failed to honour all obligations related to the engine contract. They are looking at 4-5 more jurisdictions, including Japan, Singapore, and Germany, to file legal action against Pratt & Whitney," said one of the officials cited above.

In addition, more cases could be filed in courts across the US and in India, according to the officials, who requested anonymity.

The Mumbai-based founders of the airline have approached a Delaware court in the US to enforce an arbitration award in Singapore against PW. The next set of activity on the main application is expected on 25 June in the Delaware court, said the second official.

The airline filed for insolvency on 2 May, citing unsustainable financial health due to 30-50% of its fleet being grounded since 2020 due to unserviceable engines or the lack of spare ones. The insolvency application of the airline was admitted in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on 10 May, triggering a moratorium on the airline’s assets and aircraft. However, the airline’s lessors opposed the admission as they sought de-registration of the aircraft.

PW has maintained that the airline wanted the engine maker to overlook other customers and supply the engines to Go First. It has also in the past alleged that the airline had stopped making payments for maintenance services.

PW declined to comment on the story.

“The main lessor SMBC Aviation Capital had threatened to pull out 10 aircraft on 28 April, and out of these, nine were operational. This prompted the airline to suspend operations as it would have been left with around 18 aircraft if the lessor had pulled away the nine aircraft, and that would have meant losses of ₹300 crore per month," said the second official.

While people in the company claim that the decision by promoters to file for insolvency was taken to have a scope for the airline to survive, the promoters are not likely to make a comeback at the airline in a direct role. “There is still interest in the airline, and it should get new owners if the airline resumes operations," said the first official.

Currently, the airline is seeking interim funding of ₹200-400 crore for 12 months to resume flight operations and awaits lenders’ nod for the flight plan, according to the officials.

“The airline will not have the liability of the past and can make do on a cash and carry basis. The core staff is in place with over 500 pilots still onboard...broadly, some support staff had left," said the second official.

In its latest plan submitted to India’s civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the airline said that it can start with 22 aircraft or 150 daily flights. While the airline has nearly 27 aircraft operational, it aims to keep 4-5 spare.

“The plan is to be prepared for technical issues in the initial days and to earn the trust of the flyer...the airline does not want any on-time performance issue... it wants to be prepared for technical issues," added the second official.

According to DGCA data for April, Go First had a 6.4% market share in the domestic market and carried 829,000 passengers. Rebuilding trust among passengers and the aviation community will be a crucial task for the airline.

