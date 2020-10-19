Wait gets longer for lenders to Future

“If the arbitration delays the deal, we would not be surprised if Reliance Industries pulls out of the deal," said Arvind Singhal, chairman of Technopak Advisors, adding that if the current retail business goes down and then there is a huge amount of attrition in the perceived value of Future Retail, Reliance Industries may be left with only the leases of those retail stores. “Why would it want to pay ₹24,700 crore for the leases?"