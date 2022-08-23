Wakefit opens its largest manufacturing unit in Hosur

“We are proud to launch the largest furniture factory in India with a strong commitment towards the ‘Make in India’ initiative. The launch of this manufacturing unit will significantly contribute to revenue generation, and also aid in the overall growth of the company. It is in line with our aim to reach ₹1,050 crore in revenue in FY2023. This factory has been built to deliver world-class performance in terms of people’s safety, product quality, and environmental performance," said Ankit Garg, CEO and Co-founder, Wakefit.co.