Wakefit opens its largest manufacturing unit in Hosur

The launch of this manufacturing unit will significantly contribute to Wakefit’s revenue generation, and also aid overall growth. It is in line with the company’s aim to reach ₹1,050 crore in revenue in FY2023
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: Direct-to-consumer home and sleep solution brand Wakefit.co on Tuesday announced the opening up of its largest furniture manufacturing unit in Hosur, Tamil Nadu.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Direct-to-consumer home and sleep solution brand Wakefit.co on Tuesday announced the opening up of its largest furniture manufacturing unit in Hosur, Tamil Nadu.
Spread across 600,000 sq.ft (almost 14 acre), the facility hosts a dedicated space of 350,000 sq.ft for furniture, and 250,000 sq.ft for finishing and warehousing. The facility has a daily capacity to produce close to 5,000 beds, 2,000 sofas, 3,000 dining tables, with the ability to fully furnish almost 1 lakh homes a month.
Spread across 600,000 sq.ft (almost 14 acre), the facility hosts a dedicated space of 350,000 sq.ft for furniture, and 250,000 sq.ft for finishing and warehousing. The facility has a daily capacity to produce close to 5,000 beds, 2,000 sofas, 3,000 dining tables, with the ability to fully furnish almost 1 lakh homes a month.
The factory will help the company optimise costs at scale, passing on the benefits to customers. The unit will enable the brand to be fully backward integrated in terms of design, manufacturing, packaging, logistics, and last mile delivery, Wakefit.co said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Wakefit.co started out with selling mattresses, pillows, bed frames, and has expanded to its product portfolio to include study tables, bookshelves, shoe racks, TV units, bedside tables, coffee tables, dining tables, towels, and more. It retails products via its own online portal and through other online marketplaces.
The company is backed by investors such as Sequoia Capital, Verlinvest and SIG among others.
Wakefit.co manufactures its products in-house at factories in Bengaluru, Jodhpur, and Delhi.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“We are proud to launch the largest furniture factory in India with a strong commitment towards the ‘Make in India’ initiative. The launch of this manufacturing unit will significantly contribute to revenue generation, and also aid in the overall growth of the company. It is in line with our aim to reach ₹1,050 crore in revenue in FY2023. This factory has been built to deliver world-class performance in terms of people’s safety, product quality, and environmental performance," said Ankit Garg, CEO and Co-founder, Wakefit.co.