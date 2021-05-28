Wakefit.co partners with Sonu Sood to celebrate covid warriors in new campaign

NEW DELHI: As India deals with the devastating impact of second wave of covid-19 that has crumbled healthcare infrastructure and tested the willpower of many families, innumerable volunteers have committed to help others.

To celebrate the power of community, direct-to-consumer (D2C) home and sleep solutions brand, Wakefit.co, has launched an evocative campaign named “Sabke Ghar ki Baat" that celebrates the commitment and generosity of people to help others during these challenging times.

The campaign launch video features actor and social activist Sonu Sood, who narrates a poem about how “Ye Sabke Ghar ki Baat Hai" and sheds light on how the emotional and physical crisis is creating a compassionate common ground for people to come together as ‘one family’ to help each other, in big and small ways.

The video pays a tribute to an army of volunteers including techies, home chefs, healthcare workers along with many institutions that have ensured resources such as hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, medicines, home food and information on vaccination, are made available for people in need.

Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, director and co-founder, Wakefit.co, said the campaign aims to emphasize the power of community, and the relentless commitment and unlimited kindness of our frontline covid-19 warriors, as well as the people who are doing their best to help from the confines of their homes.

“We are happy to have Sonu Sood as the face and soul of this campaign, as he is an inspiring good samaritan and his humanitarian work has been a beacon of hope and strength for people across the country," he added.

Wakefit.co has co-founded Covid Citizens (a volunteer-led initiative that contains an updated and real-time database of Covid resources and has served over 6,50,000 requests). It is facilitating employees to volunteer for the initiative.

The company has also created a microsite, Ghar ki Baat, which features the campaign video, a link to the Covid Citizens website, and a list of covid warriors (groups and communities who are working towards helping people), with links to donate to these warriors directly.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.