Walgreens Boots drops $7 billion auction

Walgreens Boots, which runs the largest chain of chemists and drugstores in Europe under Boots brand, will retain the business following the conclusion of a review that began in January
MUMBAI :Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has abandoned its $7 billion auction to sell drugstore chain Boots and No7 Beauty Company businesses that saw a consortium of Reliance Industries Ltd and Apollo Global Management emerge as the top contender.
Walgreens Boots, which runs the largest chain of chemists and drugstores in Europe under Boots brand, will retain the business following the conclusion of a review that began in January, the Chicago-based company said on Tuesday. It said the decision was influenced by strong performances of the businesses despite challenging conditions and turbulent financial markets globally.
“We have now completed a thorough review of Boots and No7 Beauty Company, with the outcome reflecting rapidly evolving and challenging financial market conditions beyond our control. It is an exciting time for these businesses, which are uniquely positioned to continue to capture future opportunities presented by the growing healthcare and beauty markets. The Board and I remain confident that Boots and No7 Beauty Company hold strong fundamental value, and longer term, we will stay open to all opportunities to maximize shareholder value for these businesses and across our company," said chief executive Rosalind Brewer.
The RIL-Apollo Global consortium was in talks with a clutch of banks to raise $8 billion for the deal which would have been RIL’s biggest ever cross-border acquisition.