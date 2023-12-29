Walker Chandiok failed norms: NFRA

NEW DELHI :Audit watchdog National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) on Friday alleged that leading audit firm Walker Chandiok & Co. LLP was directly or indirectly related to some of the Grant Thornton entities, and that it offered prohibited non-audit services to audit clients in two instances. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an order issued after an inspection of Walker Chandiok & Co, NFRA said that firm has also failed in some of the norms relating to client acceptance and continuance.

Grant Thornton Bharat LLP (GTBL), Grant Thornton Advisory Private Ltd. (GTAPL) and Grant Thornton International Limited (GTIL) are ‘directly or indirectly’ related entities as per an explanation to a section of the Companies Act, the audit watchdog said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This provision—section 144 of Companies Act—prohibits an auditor to directly or indirectly render eight prohibited services to an audit client. The explanation to this provision of the law defines the term “directly or indirectly" to include aspects like parent-subsidiary relationships, use of brand name or having significant influence. Some audit firms moved court challenging NFRA’s interpretation of the auditor independence-related provisions in the Companies Act in other cases.

The audit firm has said that it has cooperated with NFRA and is committed to the highest standards of financial reporting. “At Walker Chandiok we are committed to upholding the highest standards of financial reporting, believe in accountability and integrity towards stakeholders and significant professional responsibility entrusted on us. We have provided our response to the NFRA report, which is available publicly and confirm our position of not providing any prohibited non-audit services to audit clients. We support NFRA’s mission to protect public interest," it said in response to Mint’s queries.

NFRA also alleged that the audit firm did not provide details of GTIL Network entities and non-audit services provided by those entities to audit clients of the firm. Hence, NFRA was unable to evaluate whether the firm is in full compliance with the independence-related requirements, the watchdog said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NFRA also alleged that the audit firm failed to adhere to some of the prescribed ‘client acceptance and continuance’ prerequisites, including verifying the client’s integrity.

NFRA’s report is aimed at improving financial reporting and audit quality, and is not part of any disciplinary proceedings. Earlier this month, the watchdog had come out with similar inspection reports in the case of four other auditors. It is a global practice among audit regulators to come out with such reports aimed at raising the bar in the audit profession.

