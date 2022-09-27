OPEN APP
US regulators are set to announce a settlement with firms across Wall Street for failing to monitor employees using unauthorized messaging apps, Bloomberg Law reported on Tuesday, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) could extract total fines of around $2 billion, according to disclosures from U.S. banks.

The announcement of the settlement is expected as soon as Wednesday, Bloomberg Law reported.

The regulators did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Wall Street institutions faced challenges in tracking staff communications in the work-from-home pandemic era, particularly over personal devices. Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs Group Inc are some of the biggest banks under the industry-wide scrutiny. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

