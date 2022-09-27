Wall Street WhatsApp probe set to result in historic fine: Report

Wall Street institutions are facing challenges in tracking staff communications in the work-from-home pandemic era

US regulators are set to announce a settlement with firms across Wall Street for failing to monitor employees using unauthorized messaging apps, Bloomberg Law reported on Tuesday, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) could extract total fines of around $2 billion, according to disclosures from U.S. banks.

The announcement of the settlement is expected as soon as Wednesday, Bloomberg Law reported.

Wall Street institutions faced challenges in tracking staff communications in the work-from-home pandemic era, particularly over personal devices. Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs Group Inc are some of the biggest banks under the industry-wide scrutiny.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.