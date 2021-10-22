Wallet startup TMW  Fintech faces  bankruptcy  risk

“The operational creditor (MCT Cards) had issued various invoices against the corporate debtor (TMW Fintech). The total amount of the invoices raised between October 2018 and August 2019 is ₹83.36 lakh," an NCLT order dated 8 October said. Of this, TMW paid ₹45 lakh but failed to pay the rest, the order said. “It is clear that despite repeated assurance given by the debtor to the creditor, the debtor is unable to pay its operational debt and therefore liable to be wound up/liquidated in accordance with the law."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}