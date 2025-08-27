Walleye Incubates Hedge Fund Strategy for Potential Spinout

(Bloomberg) -- Hedge fund firm Walleye Capital has hired two portfolio managers to trade financial sector stocks, with a goal of potentially spinning out their strategy at a later stage.

The New York-based hedge fund firm has hired Jared Baker and Conor McDonnell to initially run their strategy internally and exclusively for Walleye for a period of time before allowing them to start their separate external fund open to third-party capital, a person familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified discussing private information.

Baker is set to start at Walleye in September, the person added. He was at Kodai Capital previously, and prior to that, he worked at Citadel’s Global Equities division, according to his LinkedIn profile. He had also been employed at Balyasny Asset Management earlier.

McDonnell was at Azora Capital, before which he worked at Citadel’s Surveyor Capital, his LinkedIn shows. He is expected to start at Walleye in November, the person said.

Walleye and Baker declined to comment, while McDonnell didn’t respond to a request seeking comment.

A tough capital raising environment for new managers has led to a paucity of sizable new launches this year, with some of the industry’s largest hedge fund firms, in many cases, stepping in to fill the gap left by traditional investors. Incubating a strategy within a larger firm can also appeal to would-be founders by providing capital and other resources quickly, so they don’t have to build an entire business on their own.

Walleye, which oversees more than $8 billion, has pursued ambitions to become a multistrategy hedge fund but recently retreated from some areas to focus on its volatility, quantitative and fundamental long-short investing. The firm also paused taking new cash from investors to prevent its assets from becoming too big to be managed effectively.

Walleye was up 8.8% this year through July, and returned 17% in 2024.

