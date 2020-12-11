Walmart bets big on India’s growth: CEO McMillon

Walmart Inc. chief executive officer (CEO) Doug McMillon said India should open its markets for more outside investments, and that more competition will enhance quality, increase savings and boost tax revenue.

Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Thursday, McMillon said Walmart, which competes with Amazon and Reliance-owned JioMart in India’s $850 billion e-commerce market, will be “patient" before opening its signature front-end stores in the country.

Earlier in the day, the company announced plans to triple its annual exports from India to $10 billion by 2027. India is already one of Walmart’s top sourcing markets, with annual exports of $3 billion.

Restrictions on foreign investment in multi-brand retail to protect small retailers have prevented companies such as Walmart from making deep advances in India. Walmart, which ended its wholesale joint venture with Bharti Enterprises in 2013, acquired Flipkart for $16 billion in 2018, setting sights on India’s small but rapidly growing e-commerce market. Currently, Flipkart operates Walmart’s wholesale business that serves small stores.

McMillon said Walmart’s original plan to take Flipkart public holds, adding there is room for new investors.

Replying to a question on whether India’s investment rules are crimping its growth prospects here, McMillon said the country will continue to grow, and competition will help its consumers and markets, but for that, India must open up for investments.

“Well, rules change everywhere. You know, we operate in all these countries; so it’s not unfamiliar to us that government policies would change. Our big bet is that India is going to grow and India wants competition because they want market dynamics, they want consumers to be able to save money, they want higher quality merchandise, they want taxes paid; if you want all those things, then you should be for investment and for competition, and some money will come from within India, and some money should come from outside India for India to fulfil its potential. So, that’s it; that’s our long-term bet," he said.

“Even before Flipkart and PhonePe came along, we experienced changing government regulations, so we expect that. But what we think is, as things evolve over time, great leaders will make good policy decisions, and things, in general, will open up for the reasons that I mentioned, and we can participate in that. What we try to do with Indian government leaders, and with all the stakeholders in India as well as the other countries we operate around the world, is just keep demonstrating who we are," he said.

India’s retail market has witnessed investment and consolidation over the years, and the covid-19 pandemic accelerated this push, testing retailers laden with debt and lifting those with a significant digital presence.

Earlier in January, Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos said his company will use its global footprint to export $10 billion worth of India-made goods by 2025.

McMillon said Walmart believes in India’s future and remains excited about its market despite growing competition.

“Part of what’s exciting in India is that it’s a remarkably competitive environment, e-commerce only accounts for about 4% of total retail in India, and there are a number of companies competing in the market, including Amazon, Reliance, Snapdeal, Paytm and many others. We think this is a good thing. The competition will improve services, bring down costs for consumers, and give additional value to producers. Customers in India today are getting high-quality goods at affordable prices from companies like Flipkart, Reliance and Amazon," he said.

In July, Flipkart had said it was set to receive $1.2 billion from Walmart and other minority investors, including Tiger Global Management. On 7 December, Mint reported that Walmart was planning an initial share sale of Flipkart to raise around $10 billion in the US. The company has hired Goldman Sachs for the transaction.

“When we invested (in Flipkart) we did mention that our plan is to IPO, and that hasn’t changed. But I don’t have any other specifics to share today ...The idea is that we can build a business, and let multiple partners benefit from that, whether it’s the customers that use these platforms or it’s the people that invest. Today, we have other investors in Flipkart and PhonePe, and we could further diversify that in a number of different ways, including an IPO. There’s lots of room to invest, and we’re excited about being a majority investor, but there’s still room for other people," said McMillon on Flipkart’s IPO plans.

Flipkart has been bolstering its presence in India’s retail market by investing in legacy apparel retailers, including Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd and Arvind Youth Brands, the owner of Flying Machine.

“We became convinced that they (Flipkart and PhonePe) could do what they wanted to do, and with some investment from us, they could spend less time raising money and spend more time on innovation. Our role has been to give them (Flipkart and PhonePe) those resources and open up the rest of Walmart for them to take any IP that they want to take, but they make those decisions... it’s a very local business in that way, just with some money from us. It’s been great to watch their growth, and we’re really pleased so far," said McMillon on Walmart’s partnership with Flipkart and PhonePe.

