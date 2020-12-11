Walmart bets big on India’s growth: CEO McMillon

“Well, rules change everywhere. You know, we operate in all these countries; so it’s not unfamiliar to us that government policies would change. Our big bet is that India is going to grow and India wants competition because they want market dynamics, they want consumers to be able to save money, they want higher quality merchandise, they want taxes paid; if you want all those things, then you should be for investment and for competition, and some money will come from within India, and some money should come from outside India for India to fulfil its potential. So, that’s it; that’s our long-term bet," he said.