Walmart breaks green-bond record with $2 billion debut sale

Walmart’s $2 billion 10-year green issuance is part of a five-tranche, $7 billion sale to help fund a tender offer as well as a range of environmental efforts. They include solar and wind projects, energy efficient refrigeration, electric vehicles and waste reduction, according to its green financing framework. Walmart has a target of achieving zero emissions by 2040 and also aims for a 1 billion metric ton cut in emissions from its supply chain by 2030.