Walmart CEO says companies should make climate-friendly products more affordable
- CEO Doug McMillon and other executives say shoppers and manufacturers need financial incentives to make sustainable choices
Many shoppers and product manufactures need a financial incentive to make more sustainable or climate-friendly choices, Walmart Inc. CEO Doug McMillon and other executives said.
Some shoppers buy with the climate in mind, but “there is also a very big part of the population that is under price pressure and can’t afford to make some choices that might cause them to pay more," said Mr. McMillon, speaking during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum.
“Our job becomes one where you must design a system so that the easiest path, the lowest-cost path, no negative tradeoff associated with it is actually the more sustainable path," he said. Buyers and other executives at Walmart, the U.S.’s largest retailer by revenue, work that thinking into their product assortment decisions, he said.
Farmers that transition to more sustainable practices are paid more to make the leap, said David MacLennan, executive board chair at Cargill Inc., one of the world’s biggest food suppliers. Farmers lose money the first year that they transition to more sustainable soil management and fertilizer practices, said Mr. MacLennan. “So there isn’t a financial incentive unless companies like ours are willing to pay that premium."
Companies are up against a consumer base that says they want to buy more sustainably, but often doesn’t if items are more expensive or less effective, said Alexandra Keith, chief executive of beauty and sustainability at Procter & Gamble Co. The consumer-goods giant aims to find easy tradeoffs, such as encouraging customers to wash clothes with cold water to save energy when using Tide, which the company believes delivers the same level of cleaning as hot water, she said.
“People will make the decisions they are going to make," said Walmart’s Mr. McMillon. “They are going to want to eat, they are going to want some form of apparel, they are going to want a stroller if they have a baby. Our job is to make those products as sustainable as possible should they need them."
