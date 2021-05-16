Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Walmart, Costco to stop requiring masks for vaccinated workers and shoppers

Walmart, Costco to stop requiring masks for vaccinated workers and shoppers

Premium
AFP Photo
7 min read . 09:54 PM IST ROBBIE WHELAN, The Wall Street Journal

  • The retailers are relaxing rules as companies across sectors review new CDC guidance, which often conflicts with local and industry protocols

American companies began to rethink their requirements for face masks after federal health regulators relaxed their guidelines this week, and on Friday Walmart Inc. made the first big move to bend to the new view.

The U.S.’s largest private employer said it would no longer require vaccinated workers and shoppers to wear masks in stores and warehouses outside of municipalities that require it. Walmart’s new policy for its 1.6 million U.S. workers goes into effect May 18, the company said, while vaccinated customers could shop maskless immediately.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!