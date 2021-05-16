Walmart, Costco to stop requiring masks for vaccinated workers and shoppers
- The retailers are relaxing rules as companies across sectors review new CDC guidance, which often conflicts with local and industry protocols
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
American companies began to rethink their requirements for face masks after federal health regulators relaxed their guidelines this week, and on Friday Walmart Inc. made the first big move to bend to the new view.
The U.S.’s largest private employer said it would no longer require vaccinated workers and shoppers to wear masks in stores and warehouses outside of municipalities that require it. Walmart’s new policy for its 1.6 million U.S. workers goes into effect May 18, the company said, while vaccinated customers could shop maskless immediately.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!