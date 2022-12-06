Walmart, Flipkart join hands with NSIC to help MSMEs grow, unlock export potential

“NSIC is committed to the growth and development of a robust MSME sector in India. We look forward to working with Walmart Vriddhi to help MSMEs under the program get access to our schemes and make the learning resources of Vriddhi available to MSMEs under NSIC. Through this partnership, MSMEs across the country can get the necessary support required to further expand their businesses nationally and across the globe," Gaurang Dixit, chairman and managing director, NSIC, said.