Walmart Foundation aims to reach 1 million farmers to improve livelihood2 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 09:20 PM IST
The organisation will invest $3 million to reach 24 FPOs and 30,000 smallholder farmers in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, while another $533,876 grant will be used to reach 1,000 women smallholder farmers in Odisha, connecting them with two FPOs
Expanding its commitment to improving farmer livelihoods in India, Walmart Foundation on Wednesday announced that it aims to reach an additional 1 million farmers, including 50% women, by 2028.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×