Walmart Foundation aims to reach 1 million farmers to improve livelihood

This five-year strategy is an extension to the Walmart Foundation’s investments since 2018 to improve livelihood of farmers in India and expand their access to commercial goods markets. The Walmart Foundation has funded philanthropic grants worth over $39 million to support smallholder farmers in India through 24 grant programs with 16 grantees across states of Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, among others. The new set of grants will start rolling out later this year.