Walmart gets back to basics as grocery sales grow
- Having lost grocery market share last year, the retailer needs to claw its way back quickly
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Between competition from Amazon, big-box retailer peers and traditional grocery stores, Walmart has a lot to worry about. Last quarter’s results should help ward off at least one fear.
The retailer on Tuesday reported better-than-expected results for the quarter ended April 30, with comparable U.S. sales up 6% compared with the 1.5% growth analysts polled by FactSet had expected, boosted in part by stimulus payments. That growth is especially impressive given that it is being measured against the peak pandemic stockpiling period a year earlier, when comparable sales grew 10.3%. Excluding the effects of some nonrecurring items, earnings per share increased 43% from a year earlier.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!