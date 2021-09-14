Walmart, GlobeNewswire probe fake statement on crypto deal

Cryptocurrencies aren’t the only markets in which bad information has moved prices, of course. The SEC has gone after individuals for issuing phony press releases in recent years. The agency often relies on well-timed stock trades for clues as to who is behind the hoax, but it could be harder to unravel this hoax, since cryptocurrency is designed to be anonymous. The SEC, which declined to comment, has limited access to data on well-timed crypto trades and will likely have to turn to unregulated platforms for more information.

