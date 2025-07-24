Walmart Hires Instacart Executive to Speed Up AI Adoption

(Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc. is hiring an executive from Instacart Inc. to accelerate its use of artificial intelligence as the world’s largest retailer looks to bolster its competitive edge.

Daniel Danker, chief product officer and head of online grocery at Instacart, will join Walmart as executive vice president of AI acceleration, product and design, according to a memo viewed by Bloomberg News. In the newly created role, Danker will lead AI adoption as well as the product management and design teams. He will report to Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon.

Walmart has been implementing AI across its operations, including shopping agents for consumers and tools designed to help employees with their workflow.

At Instacart, Danker led product strategy and consumer experience. Before that, he oversaw Uber Technologies Inc.’s food delivery program, Uber Eats, and he also worked at Facebook. Danker joins Seth Dallaire, another former Instacart staffer, who now serves as chief growth officer of Walmart US.

Danker also isn’t the only executive in Instacart’s C-suite departing to pursue AI-focused roles outside the company. In May, Instacart CEO Fidji Simo said she will be leaving to join OpenAI to oversee its applications business. She will be starting on Aug. 18, she said on Monday.

Instacart said Vice President of Product John Adams, who joined the company in 2020 from Dropbox Inc., will step into an expanded role of vice president of product and design. He’ll also serve as general manager of online grocery.

Companies are racing to make big hires to boost their AI capabilities. Meta Platforms Inc., which owns Facebook and Instagram, has been among the most aggressive, hiring staffers from Apple Inc. and OpenAI.

Separately, Walmart is recruiting for another new role, which will help build and apply AI to its operations. This hire will report to Chief Technology Officer Suresh Kumar.

