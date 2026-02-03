Walmart joins $1 trillion club: What powered the historic milestone

Walmart became the first retailer ever to reach a market valuation of $1 trillion on Tuesday (February 3), capping a year-long rally that has pushed its shares up nearly 26% and placing the company alongside Big Tech heavyweights such as Nvidia and Alphabet.

The milestone underscores Walmart’s transformation from a traditional brick-and-mortar retailer into a technology-driven commerce giant.

Winning both high- and low-income shoppers Walmart’s rise has been fueled by its ability to attract higher-income consumers looking for value and convenience, while retaining its core base of lower-income shoppers — a balance rivals have struggled to replicate.

Over the past decade, Walmart stock has surged 468%, far outperforming the S&P 500’s 264% gain, reflecting the success of its dual-customer strategy.

Digital expansion drives growth In the last five years alone, Walmart has rapidly expanded its digital footprint, growing its online marketplace to more than half a billion items, rolling out one-hour delivery, launching Walmart+ to rival Amazon Prime, and building a $4 billion advertising business that has boosted margins.

“They’ve gone from just being the local retailer for good prices to really embracing technology,” said Eric Clark, chief investment officer at Accuvest Global Advisors.

“It’s been a massive digital business transformation that this company has gone through over the last five years.”

Early AI bet pays off A major driver of Walmart’s outperformance has been its aggressive investment in artificial intelligence. The retailer has poured billions into supply-chain automation to improve inventory forecasting, stock fresher produce, speed up deliveries, and enhance search and product discovery.

These investments have given Walmart a clear operational edge, helping it beat U.S. same-store sales estimates for 15 consecutive quarters, according to LSEG data.

Investor optimism around AI has further fueled the stock as consumers increasingly shift grocery shopping online.

AI arms race with Amazon Walmart has partnered with OpenAI and Google to embed its shopping tools directly into AI-powered search chatbots, stepping up competition with Amazon, which launched its GenAI shopping assistant, Rufus, earlier.

Walmart is emerging as “the new AI giant” due to how deeply it is integrating AI into its operations, said Brian Mulberry, senior client portfolio manager at Zacks Investment Management.

“The technology is helping cut costs, improve efficiency and capture a larger share of consumer spending,” Mulberry said.

Leadership change, tougher competition The milestone comes as John Furner takes over as Walmart’s global CEO, with the retailer doubling down on technology investments amid intensifying competition from Amazon, Aldi and Target.

The broader retail environment remains challenging, with U.S. households — especially low- and middle-income earners — under pressure from persistent inflation, a cooling job market, tariffs and uncertainty tied to the recent U.S. government shutdown.

Joins elite $1 trillion club Walmart was added to the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 Index last month, replacing AstraZeneca. It now joins an elite group of U.S. companies valued at $1 trillion or more, including Nvidia, Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, Broadcom, Tesla and Berkshire Hathaway.

For Walmart, the achievement marks not just a valuation milestone — but a validation of its pivot toward technology, AI and digital-first retail.