Walmart India's losses widen to 299 cr in FY20

In July, this year e-commerce major Flipkart Group acquired a 100% stake in Walmart India Pvt Ltd, which operates the Best Price cash-and-carry business. These stores typically cater to small businesses, mom-pop stores, and hotels and restaurants that can buy in bulk from these large-format outlets. The company also operates two fulfilment centres in India. In India, it competes with Germany’s Metro Cash & Carry , Thailand’s Lots Wholesale, among others.