Walmart invites Indian sellers to join its US marketplace

Walmart Inc owns a majority share in the Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart.
1 min read . 07:15 AM IST Livemint

Walmart is seeking new sellers from India as part of a global drive to attract international sellers

Retail giant Walmart on Thursday said it is inviting select Indian sellers to join Walmart Marketplace, a curated sellers community that serves more than 120 million US shoppers each month.

India is already one of the top sourcing markets for Walmart and the retail major has set an ambitious goal of exporting USD 10 billion from India each year by 2027.

"This initiative expands on over 20 years of Walmart's engagement with Indian exporters," said a statement from Walmart.

Walmart is seeking new sellers from India as part of a global drive to attract international sellers and expand the Marketplace's product assortment. 

Indian Sellers, selected after the process, will be able to take advantage of Walmart Fulfillment Services, which would give them to use Walmart's warehousing and delivery infrastructure in the US, along with platform tools that help them streamline their operations and manage promotions and feedback, the statement added. 

Walmart Vice President, Emerging Markets and Business Development – Global Sourcing Michelle Mi, said: "Building on our long history of partnership with Indian exporters, Walmart is now offering Indian businesses the opportunity to further their export dreams as Marketplace sellers. They will be able to leverage our global supply chain infrastructure and receive support to help them reach millions of daily customers in the US.

Flipkart Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Rajneesh Kumar said: "The opportunity to easily access global consumers can be transformative for Indian sellers. Outstanding 'Make in India' brands can expand their global networks, learn export best practices and diversify their product categories in concert with Walmart as they take on the world."

Walmart Inc owns a majority share in the Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart. It had invested USD 16 billion in 2018 in the Bengaluru-based e-commerce platform. 

