Home >Companies >News >Walmart is pulling plug on more robots

Walmart is pulling plug on more robots

Premium
2 min read . 11:23 PM IST SARAH NASSAUER, The Wall Street Journal

  • Retailer has been phasing out automated pickup towers as curbside services have become popular

At Walmart Inc., the robots are losing their jobs.

The retailer is phasing out the hulking automated pickup towers that were erected in more than 1,500 stores to dispense online orders. The decision reflects a growing focus on curbside pickup services that have become more popular during the Covid-19 pandemic and continues a broader retreat from some initiatives to use highly visible automation in stores.

