Walmart joins ranks of advertisers pulling away from Elon Musk's X
While Walmart's move to pull off ads on X was made public on December 1, Joe Benarroch, the head of operations at X said the company had not placed ads on the platform since October
Walmart has in a statement announced its decision to halt advertising on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), aligning itself with a growing list of brands distancing from the Elon Musk-owned site, as per a Reuters report.
