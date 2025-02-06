Walmart layoffs: US retail giant to cut hundreds of jobs, relocate staff; here’s why

Walmart Inc. is eliminating some jobs and asking workers to move to central offices in Arkansas or California, continuing the retailer’s push to consolidate its corporate footprint.

The company is asking some staffers based in Hoboken, New Jersey, and other smaller offices to relocate to its headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, or Sunnyvale, California, according to a memo viewed by Bloomberg News.

Walmart is also closing its office in Charlotte, North Carolina, and is cutting corporate roles as part of the process, according to the memo. Hundreds of roles are being eliminated, said a person familiar with the matter.

Last year, Walmart asked employees in Dallas, Atlanta and Toronto to move to bigger hubs, with most going to the main office in Bentonville.

“We are making these changes to put key capabilities together, encouraging speed and shared understanding,” Donna Morris, chief people officer at Walmart, wrote in the memo.