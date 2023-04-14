Walmart offloads bonobos unit in $235 million fashion flop3 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 05:30 AM IST
Walmart Inc. agreed to sell its Bonobos menswear line to WHP Global and Express Inc. for $75 million — $235 million less than what the retail giant paid for the business in 2017.
