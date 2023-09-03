Walmart pays $3.5 billion to hike stake in Flipkart1 min read 03 Sep 2023, 08:39 PM IST
The US retailer has acquired the stake from Tiger Global and Accel Partners, and the residual stake of Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal
Walmart, the US retail major has raised its stake in Flipkart as it paid $3.5 billion (around ₹28,953 crore) to acquire shares from its non-controlling interest holders in first half of 2023, said a report by PTI citing Walmart’s statement.
