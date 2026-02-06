Walmart Pharmacy pay increase: How much will employees earn now? Who is eligible?

US retail giant Walmart has raised the pay of thousands of its employees in the Pharmacy division, elevating them to higher positions.

In a press release, Walmart announced that it elevated 3,000 pharmacy technician roles to operations team lead positions, increasing their hourly pay to $28 from $22.

“To support these associates and the essential role they play in customers’ health and wellness nationwide, we are expanding our investment in our local pharmacy teams by creating new leadership roles and increasing hourly earning potential for thousands of associates,” Walmart said in the press release.

Advertisement

How much has the pay been increased? Walmart announced that it raised the hourly wages of 3,000 technicians promoted to team lead from $22 to $28.

Those earning $28 an hour could earn up to $42 an hour. On top of that, employees can earn bonus pay depending on their location.

The company also said pharmacy technicians, who currently earn an average of $22 an hour, will be eligible for wages up to $40.50 an hour.

Walmart said team leads will help oversee daily pharmacy operations and support pharmacy managers and pharmacists, with the potential to earn $42 an hour, excluding bonus, depending on location.

Why is Walmart Pharmacy hiking its pay? Walmart's move to hike the pay of its employees comes as the company aims to expand staffing and strengthen local pharmacy teams across its 4,600 locations. It comes at a time when the company is ramping up digital offerings such as Better Care Services, access to Eli Lilly's LillyDirect programme and expanded pharmacy delivery.

Advertisement

“These changes support our plans to grow pharmacy teams this year and help customers continue to receive reliable, high-quality care close to home,” it said.

The company called the investment more than just compensation.

“They are about strengthening the care experience in communities across the country while creating clear, long-term career pathways for associates. Pharmacy technicians are a critical part of the healthcare journey, supporting patients, coordinating care, and helping keep pharmacies running smoothly,” the company said.

Also Read | Walmart becomes first retailer to reach $1 trillion market value

Who is eligible? According to Walmart, anyone can apply for the positions.

No college degree is required to become a pharmacy sales associate, technician, or operations team lead, it said.

Walmart pays for its associates to become certified pharmacy technicians, with more than 22,000 associates completing their certification since 2016.

Advertisement

Pharmacy associates also have access to Walmart benefits, including low-cost, high-quality medical coverage, 401(k) plans with a 6% company match, paid time off, including parental leave, and an associate discount on most items in stores, among others.