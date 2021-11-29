Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  Walmart plans search for new finance chief as Brett Biggs readies to leave

Walmart plans search for new finance chief as Brett Biggs readies to leave

Walmart sign is seen inside its department store in West Haven, Connecticut, U.S.
1 min read . 08:16 PM IST Colin Kellaher, The Wall Street Journal

The retailer said it would consider internal and external candidates in its CFO search

Walmart Inc. said Brett Biggs, its executive vice president and chief financial officer, plans to leave the retail giant after more than two decades to pursue new opportunities in both the for-profit and nonprofit areas.

The Bentonville, Ark., company on Monday said it would consider internal and external candidates as it searches for a successor to Mr. Biggs, who has held his current post since Dec. 31, 2015.

Walmart said Mr. Biggs, who previously served as CFO of Walmart International, Walmart US and Sam’s Club, will begin transitioning from Walmart in 2022, staying in the finance chief post until his successor is named and then assisting with the transition until he leaves the company at the end of January 2023.

Walmart said Mr. Biggs, who joined the company in 2000, also will remain a board member on its fintech startup joint venture with Ribbit Capital. Before joining Walmart, Mr. Biggs held various mergers and acquisitions and corporate finance positions with Leggett & Platt, Phillips Petroleum Co. and Price Waterhouse.

“Brett’s high character and strong leadership have played a central role during one of the most significant periods in the company’s history," Walmart President and Chief Executive Doug McMillon said in a release. “Brett has elevated the finance organization and strengthened the team through his commitment to excellence and talent development."

