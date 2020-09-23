Walmart plans to hire 20,000 holiday staff to meet online demand

Walmart, which had already hired more than 500,000 employees since March across its stores and supply chain, may face labor competition as the unemployment rate -- while still historically high -- drops from its pandemic peak. Amazon said last week it was hiring 100,000 full and part-time employees across the U.S. and Canada, offering starting wages of at least $15 an hour. Other retailers have announced holiday staffing, such as craft-store chain Michaels Cos., with plans to add more than 16,000 employees.