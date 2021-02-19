Walmart promises raises for 425,000 workers after strong holiday sales

Walmart has been competing with Amazon.com Inc. and others for warehouse workers and other staff that are handling a surge in online orders during the pandemic. Amazon raised its starting U.S. wage to $15 an hour in 2018 and hired 500,000 people last year to bring its global workforce to 1.3 million. Both companies also doled out bonuses to many of their staffers last year.

